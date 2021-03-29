Gloversville man arraigned for stabbing neighbor to death

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, March 27 just before 6 p.m., members of the Gloversville Police Department Patrol Division were called to 207 N. Main St. for a report that a man had been stabbed. Upon arrival, the male in question was found on the second floor of the building.

Medical aid was given and he was ultimately transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was 39-year-old Joseph Robert Hoyt. Hoyt lived on the third floor of the building where he was stabbed.

Based on interviews conducted at the apartment building, in addition to evidence collected, Gloversville Police arrested Adam Mitchell, 52, and charged him with Murder in the Second Degree. He lived in the same building as Hoyt in Apartment 2A.

Mitchell was arraigned on Sunday, March 28 and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to reappear in Gloversville City Court on March 31.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the public at large, and there are currently no additional suspects involved in the incident being sought.