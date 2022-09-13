JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase from Johnstown to Fonda while trying to ram the officers chasing him. Steven G. Horton, 30, was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies at about 1:24 a.m. on September 9.

Police said Horton tried to rear-end an occupied Sheriff’s Office patrol car, sparking the chase. When officers tried to pull him over, Horton allegedly fled across Memorial Park and tried to ram an uninvolved motorist.

As the initial Sheriff’s unit gave chase and cars from the Sheriff’s Office and Johnstown Police arrived to help, Horton reportedly drove into the opposite lane of travel and tried to hit multiple responding vehicles. A brief pursuit was initiated, as officers believed Horton was a threat to public safety.

Horton allegedly drove through Johnstown and into Fonda, where a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unit was able to assist with successfully deploying stop sticks and deflating Horton’s tires. Horton was quickly arrested, with no further incident.

Horton was initially charged with three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of third-degree criminal mischief, and one count of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Police said Horton was driving under the influence of drugs, and more charges are expected to be filed against him at a later date pending laboratory results.

Horton was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Johnstown Court at a later date. He was then turned over to medical personnel.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino thanked the Johnstown Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police for their help. He went on to praise the teamwork that enabled this incident to end safely and prevented any injuries to the public.