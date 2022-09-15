GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was cited to court on Tuesday after he allegedly menaced someone with a tire iron. State Police said Kenneth Hilts, 64, got into an argument on Monday with a driver at Glenridge Motorsports Park in Glen.

During the argument, Hilt allegedly pulled the weapon and threatened to use it on the driver. Hilt turned himself in at the State Police barracks in Fonda Tuesday, where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Glen Town Court on October 14.