NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop on State Route 30 in Northampton ended in felony drug possession charges for a Gloversville man, according to the New York State Police. On Thursday, October 20, at about 4:50 p.m., Troopers say they stopped William Villanueva III, 40, for speeding.

Officers claim to have found cocaine in Villanueva III’s car during the traffic stop. He was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Mayfield for processing.

Felony charges:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Villanueva III was issued an appearance ticket. He’s due back in Northampton Town Court on November 10.