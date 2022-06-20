GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parts of the Gloversville home of a lawyer and his family were heavily damaged by fire Friday. The fire, originally reported around noon, wreaked havoc on the back of Anthony and Michelle Casale’s home at 11 Judson Parkway.

Flames were first seen bursting through the garage behind the home and quickly made their way into an attic. Firefighters tried to get into the attic to fight the blaze but were driven back several times by heat and smoke, according to Chief Thomas Groff of the Gloversville Fire Department.

The fire was eventually beaten back and brought under control after about two hours. Heavy damage was done to the roof, rear garage, and a living area above the garage. There was significant smoke and water damage to the entire house.

The Casales live in the home with their two children. There were no injuries reported after the blaze, and police were able to rescue three cats. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.