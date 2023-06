GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food Truck Fridays are back! On June 16, stop by Castiglione Park at 47 N. Main Street for live music and plenty of food options!

Vendors this week include A&S Spice on Wheels, Buena Comida, Jammin Juice Barn, Park Side Hot Dogs, and Teddy’s Gyros. Michelle King will perform during the lunch hour.

Food Truck Fridays run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Future dates are July 7 and 21 and August 4 and 18.