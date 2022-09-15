GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched for a reported garage fire at 34 Clyde Street in Gloversville at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a garage well-involved in fire.

Firefighters quickly put two hoses into operation to contain the fire and protect the home from the flames. A screened porch on the house and a nearby temporary pool were damaged from the extreme heat.

The blaze was brought under control quickly and firefighters prevented any further damage. The garage was destroyed.

No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters. In addition to Johnstown Fire, Gloversville Police, Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GAVAC), and the Fulton County Fire Coordinator’s Office assisted at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation by the Gloversville Fire Department’s fire investigators. All units were back in service at 1:51 p.m.