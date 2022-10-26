GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he’s been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it’s time for the haunts to come to an end.

Stonewell Haunts was created in 1997 by Aldous at his sister Lucinda VanDyke’s home. When she bought the home, Aldous said it had a patch of woods with a creepy cottage behind it.

“We said this would be a cool haunted house. So we did it for the neighborhood. Made walls and a maze out of refrigerator boxes, recorded a soundtrack to go along, and a lighting box to control the lights,” said Aldous.

All the haunts are scripted and rehearsed, said Aldous. It’s more of a show and you’re in it. After the cottage, the haunts expanded to include a two-car garage, a large cemetery, and at one time a crypt. It’s always been a family affair, with Aldous’ siblings and children taking part in the haunts.

Homemade grave sitter and stone at Stonewell Haunts (photo courtesy: Stonewell Haunts)

Inside one of the haunted houses (photo courtesy: Stonewell Haunts)

The cottage (photo courtesy: Stonewell Haunts)

Aldous has had GIST cancer for about five years, which he said is the normal life expectancy for those with this type of cancer. Aldous said his tumors are continuing to grow and he’s taking the last available medication before possibly going to Boston for clinical trials.

This year, Stonewell Haunts is only happening for one final weekend on October 28 and October 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aldous said only the garage and cemetery will be open. Instead of paid admission, the family is asking for a donation to help with Aldous’ medical treatments. They are holding basket raffles to go toward the cancer treatments as well.