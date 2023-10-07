GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 11th annual Gloversville Fall Fest that was scheduled for October 7 has been postponed due to the weather forecast calling for heavy rain. The event will now be held on October 9 at Trail Station Park.

The festival will feature pumpkin painting, games, contests, bounce houses and trick or treating, as well as a wide array of food and crafts vendors. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trail Station Park is located West Fulton Street. The festival is free and open to the public.