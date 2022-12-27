GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The James A. Brennan Humane Society reopened its Gloversville shelter Monday morning after a tree fell onto an office building on the property late last week. According to a post on the humane society’s Facebook page, the building housed its office, one open cat room, and a nursery.

All staff, volunteers, and animals made it out safely, according to a shelter spokesperson. “This is a huge blow to us,” they said, “as we have been struggling with space since the large cruelty case earlier this year.”

At this point, staff said they will be moving things around to stay functional until a new office is possible in the spring. In the meantime, they will need storage totes, monetary donations for a storage shed, and homes for some of their harder-to-place animals that were housed in the now-damaged building.

Donations can be sent to 437 Nine Mile Tree Road, in Gloversville, or via PayPal to Jabmhs@yahoo.com. In the 24 hours after the incident, the shelter raised over $10,000.