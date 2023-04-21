GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glove Theatre will be hosting a 1990s-themed dance party with pop-up performances on Saturday, April 22. The party, dubbed “Spring Into the ’90s,” will last from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Entry is set at $10.

“It’s important that the community have a place to come together, forget their troubles, and dance the night away,” stated General Manager and Event Organizer, Michael Maricondi. “Since beginning my tenure here, the community has expressed frustration at having to drive elsewhere to dance at a club. With the size, flexibility of set up, and acoustics The Glove Theatre is a perfect location.”

DJ Synes, who has spun and hosted dance parties and events in Albany’s East Village, and Ace Hotel in New Orleans, will provide music encompassing a “mixtape” of songs from throughout the decade. The evening will also feature pop-up performances by local and regional artists, including Corner Lyfe Music Group, Monalisa Freebush, Ithika Cerise, and a group of rave and spin dancers.

Spring Into the ’90s will also feature a 1990s-themed trivia game. Top finishers will go home with nostalgic, retro-style Trapper Keepers.

In 2022, the Glove Theatre hosted two successful dance parties. Due to the positive feedback from the community, the Board of Directors has expanded to four a year: a nostalgia-themed dance party, Pride Celebration, Rocky Horror-themed Halloween Ball, and a New Year’s party. Organizers say all four will include a professional DJ, pop-up performances, and some interactive activities for patrons.

Tickets for this Saturday’s event are available online, at the door, or by calling the theatre at (518) 752-4611.