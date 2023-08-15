GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, the bridge on Glenridge Road was struck by a 2012 Freightliner. The truck made it under the bridge but sustained significant damage.

The driver, Johnathan C. Graciani, admitted to the police that he was unaware of the actual height of his vehicle. Graciani was charged with NYS Vehicle and Traffic law 384-14 Exceeds Clearance, 511-1a Suspended NYS License, and Glenville Town Code, 255-13 Fail to Obey Overhead Clearance.

There were no injuries reported. This is the second incident involving the Glenridge Road bridge in recent weeks. On August 7, the bridge was struck by a 2017 International.