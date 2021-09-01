Gas leak closes Gloversville intersection

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a substantial natural gas leak near the intersection of West and Lincoln Streets in Gloversville throughout Wednesday morning. That’s according to Fulton County Emergency Management, who advised residents to avoid the area this morning.
The fire department cleared the scene of the gas leak by around 1 p.m. Although the immediate threat is reportedly under control, officials said roads would remain closed by the intersection. Crews are working on repairs, and officials say the area should still be avoided.
National Grid was on the scene alongside the fire department.
