Fulton Police investigating shooting incident, 2 men hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Fulton County
FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton Police Department and New York State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Fulton. Two men suffered gunshot wounds.

At 1:11 a.m., Police Officers were dispatched to 610 Rochester Street in Fulton for a reported shooting. They discovered a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Upstate University Hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing and the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and no danger to the community. If anyone has information or has any surveillance video in the area of the shooting incident is asked to contact the Fulton Police Department at (315) 598-2007.

