FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County police arrested Gladys K. Griffith on October 6 around 10:30. It is alleged Griffith was involved in an investigation that started in July.

In July, Fulton County Sheriff’s handled a complaint regarding a welfare check on an old man following multiple suspicious transfers and withdrawals out of his bank account. Officers carried out an investigation from initial speculation until all documentation was obtained and police arrested Griffith in October.

Police report Griffith transferred funds from around December 2021 to July 2022, totaling about 1,216,000, without permission of the account holder. Officers report the bank account was an elderly man’s account who entrusted Griffith with his finances. Allegedly Griffith spent the funds on various items for personal gain, the gain of others and paid off multiple loans on behalf of her boyfriend.

Charges

First degree grand larceny

Police report Griffith was arraigned in the Town of Johnstown Court and released on pretrial released to appear at a later date.