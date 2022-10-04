JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) has accepted all 80 graduating seniors from Mayfield Central School. The announcement came Tuesday morning at a surprise assembly.

“The entire class of 2023 of Mayfield Central School has been accepted today,” said Dr. Greg Truckenmiller, President of FMCC. “Throughout the course of this year, we will provide you with opportunities both at Mayfield, and at FM, that will showcase more about what our campus has to offer.”

This collaboration was several months in the making. At the assembly, students walked across the stage to collect their acceptance letters, and also heard stories of college success. Busses were awaiting students after the assembly, so they could tour FMCC in person.