JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County YMCA was not able to open at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, due to a power outage affecting Harrison Street in Johnstown. The organization said childcare and School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate as normal with drop-off being at the building’s childcare entrance.

National Grid said power should be restored in the area by 8:30 a.m. Just over 100 customers in total are affected by the outage, which spans part of Johnstown, Gloversville, and Mayfield.