JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 29, Fulton County Public Health is hosting a clinic to provide pets with rabies vaccinations. The clinic will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 29 at 2714 State Highway 29 at the County Services Complex building behind the Public Health building.

Pets eligible for rabies vaccination are dogs, cats, and ferrets. All dogs must be leashed, and cats and ferrets must be in a carrier or box. Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be made by calling (518) 736-5720. There is also a $10 donation per animal, cash only.