FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Emergency Management will be distributing another supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Saturday, February 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Most kits will be distributed to residents by drive-through events by participating county-wide Fire Departments.

Due to limited supplies, residents will be provided 2 COVID-19 at-home test kits per person, which include two tests in each box. Residents are asked to provide proof of residency at the time of pick up.

Participating Fire Departments include:

  • Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department at 320 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, N.Y.
  • Broadalbin Volunteer Fire Department at 14-16 Pine Street.
  • Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Department at 1785 State Highway 10.
  • Gloversville Fire Department at 5 Frontage Road.
  • Johnstown Fire Department at 244 N. Perry Street.
  • Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department at 28 N. School Street.
  • Northville Volunteer Fire Department at 182 South Main Street.
  • Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department at 6786 State Highway 29, Johnsville, N.Y.
  • Perth Volunteer Fire Department at 4080 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, N.Y.
  • Rockwood-Garoga-Lasselsville Volunteer Fire Department at 4800 State Highway 29, Johnstown, N.Y.
  • Sammonsville Volunteer Fire Department at 1362 State Highway 67, Johnston, N.Y/
  • Sir William Johnson Volunteer Fire Department at 102 County Highway 131, Johnstown, N.Y.
  • Stratford Volunteer Fire Department at 119 County Highway 104, Stratford, N.Y.