FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Emergency Management will be distributing another supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Saturday, February 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Most kits will be distributed to residents by drive-through events by participating county-wide Fire Departments.
Due to limited supplies, residents will be provided 2 COVID-19 at-home test kits per person, which include two tests in each box. Residents are asked to provide proof of residency at the time of pick up.
Participating Fire Departments include:
- Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department at 320 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, N.Y.
- Broadalbin Volunteer Fire Department at 14-16 Pine Street.
- Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Department at 1785 State Highway 10.
- Gloversville Fire Department at 5 Frontage Road.
- Johnstown Fire Department at 244 N. Perry Street.
- Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department at 28 N. School Street.
- Northville Volunteer Fire Department at 182 South Main Street.
- Oppenheim Volunteer Fire Department at 6786 State Highway 29, Johnsville, N.Y.
- Perth Volunteer Fire Department at 4080 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, N.Y.
- Rockwood-Garoga-Lasselsville Volunteer Fire Department at 4800 State Highway 29, Johnstown, N.Y.
- Sammonsville Volunteer Fire Department at 1362 State Highway 67, Johnston, N.Y/
- Sir William Johnson Volunteer Fire Department at 102 County Highway 131, Johnstown, N.Y.
- Stratford Volunteer Fire Department at 119 County Highway 104, Stratford, N.Y.