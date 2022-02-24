FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Emergency Management will be distributing another supply of COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Saturday, February 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Most kits will be distributed to residents by drive-through events by participating county-wide Fire Departments.

Due to limited supplies, residents will be provided 2 COVID-19 at-home test kits per person, which include two tests in each box. Residents are asked to provide proof of residency at the time of pick up.

Participating Fire Departments include: