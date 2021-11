EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Alyssa Jasewicz, 22, of Ephratah was last seen on November 27.

Police said Alyssa was last seen at her home in Ephratah around 11 p.m.

If you have any information about where Alyssa is or if you see her, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on its non-emergency line at (518) 736-2100.