Fulton County Sheriff seizes $63K+ as traffic stop becomes drug bust

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a very large seizure of illegal drugs and cash.

They say deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop in Gloversville, but the vehicle took off. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped. One of the two individuals in the vehicle fled on foot, but the other was quickly apprehended.

Police say the vehicle contained:

7.25 ounces of cocaine, estimated at over $20,000 value

6.66 ounces of crack cocaine, worth over $20,000

4.45 ounces of fentanyl, worth over $13,000

Cash: $10,290

Oxycodone worth over $250

They estimate the total value of the seizure to exceed $63,000. Police did not release the names of any individuals involved.