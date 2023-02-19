JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of John Eschler, III, 34, of Gloversville, and Danielle Lasher, 27, of Saint Johnsville. On Wednesday, both were hit with weapons charges and more.

Police said that the pair were pulled over on State Highway 30A in Johstown just after 2:30 a.m. Police said that Eschler, the driver, had a suspended license and a felony warrant out of Virginia, along with other warrants from multiple jurisdictions. Meanwhile, they said that Lasher, the passenger, had narcotics, paraphernalia, and several illegal weapons.

Ultimately, police said that they found a loaded assault rifle concealed in the vehicle.

Charges

• Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (both)

• Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Lasher)

• Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Lasher)

• Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (Eschler)

• Fugitive of justice (Eschler)

• Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (Lasher)

Police said that both were arraigned in the Town of Perth Court, and are scheduled to reappear in the Town of Johnstown Court. Lasher was remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility and Eschler was to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.