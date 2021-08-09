Fulton County recommending masks

Fulton County
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County is recommending masks after an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The county confirmed 38 positive COVID-19 cases between August 1 and August 7. County officials blame the more easily transmissible delta variant for the uptick.

Due to the rise in cases and based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fulton County is now recommending precautions be taken within the community, including wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, hand washing and social distancing.

