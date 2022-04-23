JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Public Health Department offered some unique advice on Saturday- how to be safe if you wake up to find a bat in your room in the middle of the night. The flying critters have small, sharp teeth, and you could be bitten without knowing it, so you’ll need to use some extra caution in this situation.

Health Department officials say you should try to capture the bat, and follow these steps:

Wear thick gloves so there is no direct contact with the bat.

Do not hit or smash the bat in the head.

Put the bat into a puncture resistance container with a lid, like a coffee canister.

Wash your hands as soon as you take your gloves off.

Call Fulton County Public Health promptly after capturing the animal for further instructions. Their number is (518) 736-5720. They may ask you to bring the bat in for rabies testing.