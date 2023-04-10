The Ice Cream Social is the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is a good opportunity for residents to connect with friends and neighbors.

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Museum is hosting its annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser on Friday, May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or five tickets for $20.

Tickets include a scoop of ice cream and your choice of toppings, an exploration of the museum, and the chance to connect with friends and neighbors. Additional special surprises will be announced at later dates. The event will be held rain or shine.

Tickets are available pre-sale or at the door and can be purchased by mailing a check to the Fulton County Historical Society at 237 Kingston Avenue, Gloversville, NY, 12078. Residents who want to support the museum can make a donation here.