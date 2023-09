ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 46-year-old from Johnstown was sentenced to 63 months in prison for running a narcotics distribution conspiracy in the Capital Region. Dion Underwood will also serve four years of post-release supervision.

Underwood admitted to supervising a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin in Albany, Montgomery, and Schenectady Counties in 2021. Underwood forfeited $39,403 in proceeds that were seized by federal agents.