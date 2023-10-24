JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 56-year-old male from Fulton County was arrested on Tuesday on charges including welfare fraud in the fourth degree. Police say Willard Bishop Jr. fraudulently obtained over $2,246 in benefits from the Fulton County Department of Social Services.

The arrest was made following a joint investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fulton County Department of Social Services Investigative Unit. Other charges include grand larceny in the fourth degree and two counts of offering a false instrument to file in the first degree.

Bishop was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant and arraigned at the City of Johnstown Court. He is due to reappear in court at a later date.