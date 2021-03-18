Fulton County man arraigned on 13 charges, including manslaughter, after baby’s death

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office reports the arraignment of Isiah L. Lockett, 35, of Gloversville on 13 violent charges, including two counts of manslaughter. He was arraigned on Thursday on an indictment accusing him of:

First-degree manslaughter

Second-degree manslaughter

Five counts of second-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

The District Attorney’s Office reports that Gloversville Police opened an investigation on August 4, 2020 into the injuries of three local children—one 5-months-old, one 8-months-old, and the eldest six-years-old. Due to their ages, the names of the victims are being withheld.

The investigation was already underway when, on August 7, the youngest was sent to Albany Medical Center and died.

An autopsy was performed on the baby, and the Gloversville PD investigation continued, with support from the state police Major Crimes Unit. Ultimately, a grand jury convened to bring the charges listed in the indictment.

The manslaughter charges, two of the assault charges, one reckless endangerment charge, and one endangering the welfare charge relate to the 5-month old. Two other assaults, a reckless endangerment, and an endangering the welfare relate to the 8-month-old. The remaining charges—including obstruction of breathing or circulation—relate to the 6-year-old.

After the arraignment, Lockett was remanded without bail to the Fulton County Correctional Facility.