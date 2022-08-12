JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that Joseph Passino, who is employed by the Town of Perth as a Dog Control Officer, flashed a badge and identified himself as a representative of the Sheriff’s Office while trying to interview a Perth resident on her own property.

Passino was allegedly acting in his capacity as a Dog Control Officer at the time of the incident, and has never been employed by the Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Passino was arrested at his home on Wednesday and processed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of criminal impersonation.

He was then released on an appearance ticket to appear at the Town of Perth Court at a later date. His next court date has not yet been released.