FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Public Health Department released an alert warning of a skunk in the area that has tested positive for rabies. The animal was first seen on August 10 in the vicinity of County Highway 155 in Mayfield.

While rabies is preventable if treatment is provided in a timely manner, the health department reminded the public that the disease is fatal to humans and animals, and issued a list of important procedures to keep in mind regarding animals with rabies, including:

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to the local health department.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

All pets and at-risk livestock should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

The county has encouraged anyone who may have been in physical contact with a skunk or any feral cats in the area to call the health department right away at (518)736-5720.