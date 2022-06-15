GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of John Lee, 77, of Gloversville. NEWS10 has learned more about the man who was charged with Second Degree Murder in Lee’s death.

Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis told NEWS10 that the day before 47-year-old Thomas Quillan allegedly killed Lee, he was arrested for assaulting someone. Nellis said, due to bail reform laws, he was released and told to come back to court at a later date. Lee was found dead the next day.

“This is exactly what us prosecutors have been saying is going to happen,” she said. “This is the worst case scenario. Someone has lost their life because an individual, who prior to bail reform, could’ve potentially had bail set, did not, and now, we have a loss of life.”

Lee was found bleeding with multiple stab wounds in the area of McLaren Street on June 9. After being arraigned, Quillan was sent to Fulton County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.