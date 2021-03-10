Fulton County couple arrested for alleged witness intimidation in child abuse case

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says a Northville couple was arrested on Tuesday after an allegation of child abuse that led to a nearly 5-year-long investigation. Ultimately, Eugene and Barbara Erb were arrested on two counts each of felony intimidating a witness.

The police investigation began in July 2016 when a 13-year-old in the Erbs’ custody was hospitalized for over a month with second- and third-degree burns from her neck to her heels. Police say the Erbs waited for more than a week before seeking medical attention, and that the severe injuries required surgeries and skin grafts.

Police say the girl and three other kids stayed with the Erbs and that, throughout the investigation into the cause of the girl’s injuries, they never obtained truthful information. Even so, Eugene and Barbara were eventually arrested in June 2018 for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Both pleaded guilty and were fined.

More recently, police say both the burn victim and another child spoke with investigators independent of the Erbs. They established probable cause to suspect the Erbs of threatening violence unless the children lied to police, doctors, and social workers over the burn incident. According to authorities, the alleged intimidation hindered their investigation.