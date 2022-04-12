GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Regional SPCA and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday the formation of the Fulton County Animal Crimes Task Force. The task force is a multi-agency network that will respond to and prosecute allegations of animal abuse, cruelty, and neglect in Fulton County. The group will work together to investigate reported animal crimes and situations of animal neglect throughout the county, and use the resources available to work toward achieving justice on behalf of the animals.

The task force is comprised of:

Fulton County Regional SPCA

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office

Fulton County Probation Department

New York State Police

Gloversville Police Department

Area veterinarians

“This task force was created to be the voice for animals who have none. We need to do better to protect such helpless animals; those who love us unconditionally and only ask that we love and protect them in return,” said Acting District Attorney Amanda Nellis.

Fulton County Regional SPCA President Renee L. Earl said the task force has the responsibility to educate the community and its law enforcement officers about animal abuse-related crimes. The goal of the new group, said Earl, is to strengthen Fulton County’s collective ability to make a difference in the lives of animals in their community.

The Task Force meets bi-monthly while keeping in constant communication between meetings. The community is welcome to visit their website. “We are undoubtedly stronger together and we are all working toward the same goal of advocating for and protecting the animals in our community,” concluded Earl.