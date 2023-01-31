GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From March 3 to 5, Fuel-n-Food will be hosting their annual weekend-long fishing contest on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Interested parties can purchase a ticket at Fuel-n-Food before 10 p.m. on March 5. The fee to enter is $30.
Fish will be measured at Wally’s Driftwood Park on Vandenberg Point Road and judged by length. Measuring stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prizes will be awarded on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Fuel-n-Food, In case of a tie, first and second place will be added together and divided between the winners.
There will also be a $50 prize for the longest non-game fish. Below is the list of prizes:
- Walleye
- 1st Place – $700
- 2nd Place – $500
- 3rd Place – $400
- 4th Place – $300
- 5th Place – $200
- 6th Place – $100
- Trout
- 1st Place – $300
- 2nd Place – $200
- 3rd Place – $150
- 4th Place – $100
- 5th Place – $75
- 6th Place – $50
- Northern
- 1st Place – $600
- 2nd Place – $400
- 3rd Place – $300
- 4th Place – $200
- 5th Place – $100
- 6th Place – $50
- Perch
- 1st Place – $400
- 2nd Place – $300
- 3rd Place – $200
- 4th Place – $100
- 5th Place – $75
- 6th Place – $50