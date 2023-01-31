From March 3 to 5, Fuel-n-Food will be hosting their annual weekend-long fishing contest on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From March 3 to 5, Fuel-n-Food will be hosting their annual weekend-long fishing contest on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Interested parties can purchase a ticket at Fuel-n-Food before 10 p.m. on March 5. The fee to enter is $30.

Fish will be measured at Wally’s Driftwood Park on Vandenberg Point Road and judged by length. Measuring stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prizes will be awarded on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Fuel-n-Food, In case of a tie, first and second place will be added together and divided between the winners.

There will also be a $50 prize for the longest non-game fish. Below is the list of prizes: