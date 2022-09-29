GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glove Theatre is rolling out the Yellow Brick Road for its free screening of The Wizard of Oz. The screening starts at 7 p.m. on September 29 at The Glove Theatre 42 N Main Street, Gloversville.

The film is presented with free admission thanks to generous underwriting by Kathleen & Rico Perrott and Sunday & John Blackmon. This is the next installment of the Love the Glove Film Series at The Glove Theatre. The Love the Glove Film Series holds a free movie night every Wednesday at the theatre. All films start at 7 p.m.

The upcoming lineup follows the appropriate Halloween theme