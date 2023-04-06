GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for a summer job near the water? NYS DEC campgrounds report lifeguard positions are open and they’ll be hosting a free lifeguard qualifying procedure in April.

Lifeguards start at $20/hour with most locations offering free housing. Positions will most likely start at the end of May and run through Labor Day. The lifeguard qualifying procedure will take place at Gloversville Middle School, 234 Lincoln Street on April 10 at 9 a.m. Register here, and for more information on lifeguard positions, go to the DEC website.