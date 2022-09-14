A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Carpenter Street apartment in the city of Gloversville on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (NEWS10)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New details were released by investigators Wednesday morning after a woman was found dead in a Gloversville apartment Tuesday. Police were asked to check on Katherine E. Adkins, 43, at the 11 Carpenter Street apartment around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, police said Adkins had already died.

Officers carried out a search warrant at the apartment and identified Robert A. Warner, 39, of Gloversville as their suspect. Warner was arrested Tuesday evening and accused of second-degree murder.

Warner was arraigned in Gloversville City Court before Judge Traci DeMezza following his arrest. He was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail and is scheduled to reappear in Gloversville City Court Wednesday morning.

Members of the Gloversville Police Department believe Adkins died after a domestic violence incident. Their investigation remains active.

Police said no additional suspects are being sought in this case, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4577.