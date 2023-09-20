GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Baseball Hall of Fame and Parkhurst Field will host a free baseball clinic for ages 5-15 on Saturday, September 30, and in attendance will be former Yankees bullpen coach Dom Scala. The clinic will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Those looking to register may do so online.

During his tenure as the Yankees’ bullpen coach, Scala was a part of the 1978 staff that led the team to a World Series title and was an American League Champion in 1981. With the Yankees, he coached alongside legends such as Yogi Berra, Billy Martin, Dick Howser, and more. Scala was the head coach of Adelphi University from 2003-2021 and was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

“We are pleased to have Dom agree to put on this baseball clinic in our area,” explained David Karpinski, Executive Director of the Parkhurst Field Foundation. “He is a World Series champion, has won over 400 collegiate games where his team advanced in the playoffs 15 of the 16 seasons he coached, and won three conference championships. He has dedicated his career to advancing the skills of young ballplayers across America. I thank Rene LeRoux of the NYS Baseball Hall of Fame for making this event possible.”

Parkhurst Field in Gloversville is located at 54 Harrison Street.