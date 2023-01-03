JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges. Brian Barnett pleaded not guilty after the indictment was unsealed in Fulton County Court on Tuesday.

Police raided the funeral home in January 2022 and found decomposing remains on the property that surviving loved ones had paid Barnett to cremate. He was previously charged with Concealment of a Corpse and Operating a Funeral Home without a License.

A trial date was set for May 22.