CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 18, Forest Ranger Thompson assisted two 19-year-old campers planning to stay at Nine Corner Lake. The two teens realized they did not have a fly for their tent and wanted to return to the trailhead but were having difficulty.

Ranger Thompson met with one of the camper’s fathers at the trailhead. Conditions were wet as it was raining, and the teens did not have proper footwear. One of them was barefoot.

Ranger Thompson hiked the trail, located the subjects, and helped them carry their gear to the trailhead. The campers did not require medical attention.