BLEECKER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Emergency crews from several fire agencies responded to a forest fire near Lily Lake Road, off of State Highway 309 in Bleecker Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said nearly 20 acres were ignited before the blaze was contained.

The initial fire call went to the Meco Volunteer Fire Company. The Pleasant Square Fire Company, Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Volunteer Fire Department, Sir William Johnson Volunteer Fire Company, Sammonsville Volunteer Fire Department, Mayfield Fire Department, Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department, Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department, and Town of Mohawk Fire Department all provided mutual aid.

Police and the Fulton County Emergency Management Office also responded. Several Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers helped contain the fire as well.

The incident was considered mostly under control by about 4 p.m., authorities said. No injuries were reported to either firefighters or civilians.