FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Need help finding a food pantry or meal site near you? The Fulton County Food & Nutrition Resources compiled a list of locations within Fulton County for those in need.

Gloversville Food Pantries

First Congregational UCC | 31 E. Fulton St. – (518) 725-4304

Open on the last Saturday of the month from 10 – 11 a.m.

Open to all. Requires proof of number in household.

Prepackaged bags are ready for pickup only.

Center of Hope, First Free Methodist Church | 33 Bleeker Street – (518) 752-5270

Open Tuesday 4 – 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 – 11 a.m.

Open to all. Proof of residence is required.

Fulmont Community Action Agency | 53 Church Street – (518) 725-7110

Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12:30 – 4 p.m.

No documents are required for the food pantry. For household items, you must have a photo ID, proof of income, and address.

North Main Street United Methodist Church | 316 N. Main Street – (518) 725-7323

Open on the third Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open to all, no documents required.

Regional Food Bank Mass Food Distribution | (518) 752-5270

Temporarily closed for the winter. Open in the summer at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion.

Open 2nd Thursday of every month from 10 a..m. to noon.

Open to all, no documents required.

Salvation Army | 10 Spring Street – (518) 725-4119

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Income verification is required.

Johnstown Food Pantries

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Twin Cities Council of Churches | 26 N. Market – (518) 762-9210

Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.

Open to all with zip code 12095. Proof of address is required on the first visit.

First Presbyterian Church | 37 S. Market Street – (518) 762-8263

Personal care closet.

Emergency Help is Open to all. Call for assistance.

Foothills Worship Center | 305 Jansen Avenue

Monday through Friday, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

All are welcome. Photo ID, Proof of income, Proof of number in household are required.

Meal Sites

St. John’s Episcopal Church | 1 North Market Street, Johnstown – (518) 762-9210

NOAH Community Dinner on Sundays, 12 to 1 p.m.

Dine-in or take-out is available. All are welcome.

First Presbyterian Church | 37 S. Market St. (enter Clinton St.), Johnstown – (518) 762-8263

Fellowship Meal on the first and last Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dine-in or take-out is available. All are welcome.

North Main Street United Methodist Church | 316 N. Main Street, Gloversville – (518) 725-7323

Bag lunches are available for take-out only every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all, no documents required.

Church of the Holy Spirit | 131 S Main St., Gloversville

Fridays 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Take-out only. All are welcome.

Johnstown Senior Center | 109 E. Main Street, Johnstown – (518) 762-4643

Home-delivered meals only.