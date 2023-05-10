GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts has announced its inaugural Food, Art and Music Festival. The event will be held on June 3.

The family friendly event will include a variety of food trucks, vendors, artists, demonstrations, activities for kids, and hands-on community art projects. The event will also feature a rotating series of musical acts throughout the day, headlined by one of New York’s biggest country bands, Skeeter Creek.

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., and will utilize the center’s outdoor space as well as having activities inside the building. Admission to the festival is $10 per carload.

The arts center is located at 2736 State Highway 30, Gloversville NY. For more information, visit The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts.