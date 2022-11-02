JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) was closed on Tuesday and will stay closed on Wednesday, after a massive water main break. The high-pressure water line that connects FMCC to the City of Johnstown’s municipal water system burst at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, forcing the college to shut down.

Officials say the break only affected the college and the nearby Campus View Apartments, which are empty. The next-closest user, the Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES building, was unaffected.

Volunteer fire companies responding to a fire at Buanno Transportation Co., located at 981 Sacandaga Road in Fort Johnson, were using the college’s fire hydrant located between the student union and the college’s library to fill their water tanks when the break happened. Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Rick Sager said the fire companies may have caused the water main break—but he did not jump to any conclusions.