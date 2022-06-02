JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) is responding to the need for more healthcare workers across the region. The college has been awarded the SUNY Nursing Emergency Training Fund which totals nearly $94,000.

Because of this recent investment, FMCC will be adding extra seats to its nursing program in the Fall semester. Diana Putnam, Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs stated that “This grant

will enable us to purchase more equipment that will be utilized this Fall to enhance our students’ training

throughout the program.”

In response to other needs in the healthcare field, the college is also adding seats for its Phlebotomy, CNA, and Medical Administrative Assistant programs this Fall. Governor Hochul and SUNY are working to offer these types of grants to SUNY campuses to expand healthcare offerings within the SUNY system. Fulton-Montgomery’s Nursing Facility is answering the call by taking on these additional students right away and keeping the application open for this Fall. The application closed in early January but will now reopen for the admittance of additional students.

Eileen Casey, Nursing Director at FM, understands the importance of making a difference in people’s lives. “Join a profession where the difference you make, makes all the difference” stated Casey. Casey goes on to say that this program is especially rewarding as the Nursing field has so many different career paths a student can take.

FMCC will continue to add students to these programs until capacity is reached. Please reach out to the admissions office at the college at (518) 736-3622 ext. 8301 for more information about these programs.