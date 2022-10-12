JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) selected

SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) to receive $513,761 to develop and launch a Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program (BEHWET). This program will provide academic and financial support to student interested in getting their credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counseling (CASAC) coursework.

FMCC was chosen through a competitive process based on the capacity for innovation, staff knowledge, commitment to student success, and collaborative relationships within Fulton and Montgomery communities. The college plans to utilize community partnerships with St. Mary’s Healthcare, Centro Civico of Amsterdam, and the HFM Prevention Council Creative Connections Clubhouse to recruit and enroll students interested in joining and growing a diverse workforce for collaborative, team-based, experiential training as CASACs, Certified Recovery Peer Advocates, and paraprofessionals in behavioral health. The funding will help increase experiential training sites where students can learn and practice in real-life activities.

BEHWET Program Director, Courtney Schanthal states, “This funding provides a great opportunity for current students interested in working in those helping professions and truly having an impact within their community. Additionally, the funding can assist those individuals who are currently working in the field and are interested in obtaining their CASAC, or someone who may be feeling stagnant in their current position and are looking for a change in career. Enrolled students receive up to $3,000 towards tuition, fees, and supplies and a $5,000 stipend to assist in meeting needs to ensure they are able to complete the CASAC coursework.”