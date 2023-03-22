GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Gloversville around 7:42 p.m. Tuesday night. The fire was in a two-story frame house, with flames showing out a second-floor window.

A hand line was stretched to the second floor to extinguish the main body fire, which was in a second-floor kitchen area, according to the Gloversville Fire Department. The room was overhauled and rooms checked around were checked as well. Firefighters say the house was vacant and under renovation at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the second floor suffered heat, smoke, and water damage. Gloversville Police and GAVAC assisted at the scene, and the Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments are investigating the cause. All units were cleared by 9:24 p.m.