GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation has been launched into a structure fire on Wednesday evening. Firefighters from the Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to 21 Allen Street around 8 p.m. and found a fire in the first-floor apartment.

Gloversville crews were hampered by low water pressure at a hydrant in the front of the building. Johnstown crews laid down a hydrant line from E. Fulton Street to assist with the water supply.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes. No one was home at the time of the incident. The cause is still under investigation.