BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company (BKFC) was sent to an address on County Highway 107 just after 11 p.m. Thursday, after hearing that a barn on the property had caught fire. State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene, and told fire crews that flames had burst through a small structure with a bigger barn next to it.

A BKFC Incident Commander asked Fulton County Fire Dispatch to send the Perth Volunteer Fire Company and the Galway Volunteer Fire Company for mutual aid. The Mayfield Fire Department was sent to the BKFC firehouse to cover.

Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GAVAC) was also sent to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was hurt in the blaze. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.