GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported garage fire at 295 South Main Street in Gloversville just after midnight Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, Gloversville Captain Steve West found the garage fully engulfed in flames, with fire threatening the back of a nearby home.

Two Gloversville firefighters stretched a hose to protect the backside of the house, and Johnstown Captain Mike Frank stretched a second with one of his crew members to extinguish the remaining fire. The garage was a total loss. Members of Gloversville’s Fourth Battalion were called in to help and departments were back in quarters around 2:45 a.m.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Gloversville Fire Department Fire Investigators and the Gloversville Police Department. The police department and Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GAVAC) assisted at the scene.